CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Plans to expand a greenway towards downtown Cary are moving forward Thursday night.

The Town Council voted unanimously to approve additional funding for the project after its cost ballooned nearly $1.6 million.

In 2018, the town approved funding to expand the Higgins Greenway as a way to connect people to downtown. The new trail will deviate north and then continue east to Kildaire Farm Road.

“I like the idea of an expansion. Where it’s going, I’m a little concerned about going way up through the cemetery and all the way to Kildaire,” said Donald Thomas.

Thomas lives along the greenway and says it’s become a valuable part of the neighborhood, “Worst thing that happens is folks do not clean up after their pets, but other than that, we’ve enjoyed using it.”

But while plans for the project started several years ago, inflation significantly increased construction and real estate costs. The cost of the project will now be $1.56 million more than anticipated.

On Thursday night, the Town Council approved two different grant funds to fund that deficit, while also entering into a contract with a construction company to begin the work.

Construction is set to start at some point next year, with the new, around one mile trail opening in 2025.

Following this expansion, town leaders are also looking at continuing the trail north, past Cary Elementary School and further into the heart of the community in the future.