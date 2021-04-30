A closer look at the Raleigh Police Advisory Board

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — They were tasked with helping make the Raleigh Police Department more transparent and accountable to the community. Yet less than a year in, some members of the Police Advisory Board are questioning that ability and what they’ll be able to do moving forward.

“Where are we going to fit in?” Sheila Alamin-Khashoggi, the Chair of the Raleigh Police Advisory Board said.

It’s a question Alamin-Khashoggi has been asking since the Board was formed.

“There are certain frustrations that we’re looking at. Some of the things we’re asking for we haven’t gotten,” she explained.

The Board requested a look at some of RPD’s internal policies as they try to follow up on recommendations made by an outside consulting firm brought in to review the department’s response to protests that turned violent back in May. It’s something they said city leaders asked them to do.

CBS 17 reached out to RPD. In response to our email, they said, “The policies that the board are asking for are not public record pursuant to N.C. General Statute §132-1.4 and N.C. General Statute §132-1.7. The Department is open to working with the advisory board to fulfill its responsibilities as outlined on the City’s website.”

“There are policies that the council isn’t even allowed to see… I’m hoping they can focus the things we were told we need to improve on and make sure we are making those improvements with feedback from the community,” Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said.

CBS 17 asked Alamin-Khashoggi if she thought RPD was willing to work with the board. “I say this many times, we have had in the past almost year we have had very little cooperation,” she explained.

Then there’s the search for a new police chief. The current chief, Cassandra Deck-Brown, is retiring at the end of June.

The city hired an outside firm, Public Sector Search and Consulting to assist in the process. A representative for the city said the cost was $45,000.

The Board hoped to play a big part in that, but after meeting with that firm learned they wouldn’t be brought in until the end.

Alamin-Khashoggi said she met with the outside firm and that the Board will be represented on one of the four panels that will interview finalists for the chief position.

The city is also conducting a survey of what the public would like to see in the next chief. Here’s the link.