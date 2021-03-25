A deeper look at the Raleigh Police Advisory Board

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Advisory Board met for the first time Wednesday since two members resigned over concerns the city isn’t being transparent or giving the board enough power to make meaningful change.

Stacie Carless and Scotia Burrell resigned two weeks ago, less than a year after the diverse board was created to review policies within the Raleigh Police Department. During Wednesday’s virtual meeting, the board voted to have the two alternate members, Deonte Thomas and Johnnie Thomas, fill their spots.

“Folks who are currently serving as alternates, Johnnie Thomas and Deonte Thomas, will become full voting members in the next meeting. City Council will address the vacancies for the alternate positions,” said Dr. Audrea Caesar, of the city’s Office of Equity and Inclusion.

Burrell served as a mental health advocate on the board, while Carless served as an attorney.

“The city council will look at the applications and they will back-fill those slots. So, if Deonte can satisfy the attorney requirements, then we will have to back-fill one of the alternate positions with a mental health provider,” said Caesar.

Board member Greear Webb expressed concerns over that decision.

“I think there needs to be further communication with the city because I believe the city’s intention was to have these specific designated slots, including the LGBTQ representative, legal, mental health, etc. be full members of the board and be able to represent that community fully,” he said. “So, I am a bit troubled if we’re going to say now that because of these resignations, the mental health advocate is not going to become a full-time voting member.”

While the board briefly discussed the resignations, the main focus was the root cause of them. Following last year’s protests and riots, the city hired an outside consulting firm called 21CP Solutions to evaluate RPD’s actions and make recommendations for improvement. Police Advisory Board Chair Sheila Alamin-Khashoggi presented her own report to board members that claims the department has adjusted some of its policies without seeking input from the board.

“I see right now we have not been involved in the process of the policies and some of the things that have happened,” Alamin-Khashoggi said of the board being left out of the conversation.

The board plans on sending a formal report to city leaders detailing the issues discussed in Wednesday’s meeting, and demanding to be involved in all policy changes related to the 21CP’s recommendations.

“I think we need to specifically ask the RPD what they’re doing in preparation for the George Floyd trial. If we don’t think there’s going to be some fallout from that, the Pope isn’t Catholic,” board member David Bland said.

Board members also want the documents they believe the city provided to 21CP for its analysis of RPD. During a meeting in February, the city attorney told board members, “The City Council can’t see these policies, except in certain limited situations. They are not for public consumption, they are not for any board.”

In addition to those requests, board members said they want to be involved in selecting the city’s next chief of police. Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown announced she plans to retire but will stay on the job until a replacement is found. The board hopes to create a website for the community to provide input as well.

“That way as a board, we can take those in and express those in whatever way we see fit,” said board member Sean Ingram. “But we definitely need an outlet that the community can also share their input.”

CBS17 reached out to the Raleigh Police Department for this story. We are waiting for a response.