A screen displays options for parents, visitors and students to sign in or out from a Wake County school campus. (Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Public Schools is in the process of installing new check-in systems at its year-round schools before visitors start using them next week as year-round student return.

With this new check-in system being incorporated into all Wake County Schools, you’ll sign in with your name, phone number and be asked for your ID before a background check is performed. However, Kendrick Scott with the district’s security office says showing your ID is not a requirement but you will have to identify who you are.

“There’s always ways that people can get around systems but this is going to be much better than what systems we’ve had in the past,” Scott said.

That’s because different schools had different check-in systems in the past. Now, if a person is put on a list of people not allowed into a school, that’s immediately reflected in the systems across the district.

The district says parents don’t need to worry about any attempts from hackers to get their information.

“We don’t store your personal information in here, so once the background check is cleared, your ID, if you scanned it, is gone,” Scott said.

The district told CBS 17 that year-round staffers have already been trained on the system and staff on the modified and traditional calendars will be trained in the next few weeks.