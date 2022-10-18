RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Apex man who spent $2 on a lottery ticket now will collect a $25,000 payday every year for the rest of his life.

North Carolina Education Lottery officials on Tuesday identified Christopher Johnson as the latest winner of the Lucky for Life game.

“The first thing I did was tell myself I can make a plan for the future,” Johnson said. “That was a good feeling.”

Johnson claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters, opted to take the annual payday and received his first payment of $17,756, after taxes were withheld.

He bought his ticket for the Oct. 12 drawing online and won his prize by matching five white balls.

He received an email from the lottery commission telling him he was a winner late at night and couldn’t get back to sleep.

“It woke me up for a while,” he said.