RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Bus driver shortages are having an impact on transportation to the North Carolina State Fair.

GoTriangle, GoDurham, and GoRaleigh are not running their usual park-and-ride shuttles to the fairgrounds this year due to driver shortages.

GoTriangle Chief Communications Officer Eric Curry said that before COVID-19 they had just over 100 bus drivers, now they have about half that.

“Many transit operations, including GoTriangle, are just not able to handle that workload coupled with our normal routes that we do on a daily basis,” Curry said.

He said while a full staff would be ideal, the goal is to hire about 20 drivers to provide more consistent service.

“Daily we’re seeing a number of routes that we’ve had to unfortunately not cover just because we don’t have enough bus operators to adequately provide that service,” Curry said.

Curry said they’ve seen an increase in applicants since raising the driver starting pay from $17 to $19 an hour this month. Previously, pay raises were based on merit, he said now drivers receive a guaranteed $20.38 an hour in year two, $21.93 an hour in year three, and $24.61 an hour in year four, with merit-based raises after that.

GoRaleigh also hiked its driver pay from $17 to $19 an hour. The agency had to reduce frequency on 12 routes due to being down about 30 drivers.

The agencies hope to bring back the shuttles in future years, the state fair hopes the rides will come back also.

“We hope they can come back in future years, but we’re prepared to take up that difference and with opening the new Cardinal lot we feel like we’ll be just fine on parking,” said North Carolina State Fair Manager Kent Yelverton.

If you’re driving to the fair there’s free parking at the following locations:

PNC Arena/Carter-Finley Stadium

Dogwood Lot at 4501 Reedy Creek Road, Raleigh

Cardinal Lot at 5766 Chapel Hill Road Road, Raleigh

The Cardinal lot is new. There are free shuttles from the lots as well.

If you’re trying to avoid traffic, Yelverton said to come early, and if you can, come during the week.

The train is an alternative if you’re coming from Cary or Durham. It makes one trip to and from the day. More information on parking and train times can be found here.