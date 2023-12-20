RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A suspect is in custody for a shooting on Old Wake Forest Road Tuesday evening, Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said on Wednesday, Marco Antonio Ramirez-Gonzalez, 31, was taken into custody after deputies and investigators returned to the area of the shooting.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies and Raleigh Police Department responded to the 6900 block around 6:43 p.m. for a shooting.

A man was found with a gunshot wound to his face and was taken to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office took over the investigation once it was determined the crime happened outside of Raleigh’s jurisdiction.

Ramirez-Gonzalez was charged with felonious assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury, the sheriff’s office said.

He is being held at the Wake County Detention Center without bond.