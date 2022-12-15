RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — “I’m not going to sugar coat it. The situation right now is very dire,” Meagan Thomas, outreach and volunteer coordinator with the Wake County Animal Center tells CBS 17 as the shelter reaches critical capacity.

The WCAC is seeing its highest levels of intakes in six years. Thomas says they’re just bombarded.

“Owner surrenders are coming in. Cruelty cases, hoarding cases, animal control cases- those never stop,” she said.

WCAC has reached critical levels of capacity several times this year. On the surface, the problem is as simple as higher intake levels and lower adoptions rates. The core issues are much more complicated to solve.

Unraveling a complicated issue

WCAC is the only open intake shelter in the county. While other shelters or rescues can refuse an animal for any reason, Wake County cannot. They are legally bound to care for animals involved in animal cruelty or legal cases and have to keep strays for a specific amount of time.

“What we’re worried about is owner surrendered animals are going to be the first to be euthanized. If we don’t have space for the animals we legally have to keep, they’re going to be the first ones to go and we don’t want to do that. We don’t want to tell people as they’re coming up if they’re surrendering an animal that we’re going to have to put that animal to sleep,” said Thomas.

Most dogs come into the shelter through owner surrenders. They are appointment based and are booked two months out. The biggest reason for owner surrender is the current housing crunch. Landlords have the ability to be pickier without sacrificing tenants.

“Landlords are not allowing pets anymore at all or they’re upping their breed restrictions. They’re adding extra size restrictions,” explained Thomas.

More pet owners are facing financial issues too.

“Between training, vet care, the cost of food and the cost of living- those are our two biggest reasons for owner surrender right now,” Thomas said.

Opening up hearts and homes

After hearing about the situation, Lauren and Caleb Dyer to step in and help.

“There’s really just over crowding here at the shelter so for us to make the impact knowing we have space in our place, I mean why not just open up our hearts so someone else can come in?” said Caleb Dyer.

The shelter is lowering adoption fees to $25 for dogs and ‘name your price’ for cats. The normal adoption fees are $95 for dogs, $45 for cats under five years old, and $15 for cats that over five years old. The special was initially for the holidays but will now stay in place as long as its needed.

The Dyers have a loose criteria for who they’ll take home.

“One that’s family friendly, lovable, loves cuddles, all kind of stuff,” said Lauren Dyer.

With more than 200 dogs in the county’s care, they have plenty of options to choose from and a lot of love to give.

“We’re ready for a happy holiday season and we’re hope one of these guys is too,” said Caleb Dyer.

The problem isn’t exclusive to North Carolina. Best Friends Animal Society estimates more than 200,000 dogs and cats have entered North Carolina rescues and shelters this year. Nationwide, they estimate close to five million dogs and cats have entered shelters and rescues this year.

How to help without adopting

The shelter is always in need of volunteers and fosters for animals.

Even if you can’t adopt or foster an animal in your home, there are ways the public can keep animals out of the shelter: