RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It took more than a decade and half for Mary Lucas to feel comfortable enough to talk about a choice that was made just as she turned sixteen years old.

“I found this was my time to start speaking up and speaking out about the choice that I had and the importance for me to have that choice and that freedom to be able to control my own body,” Lucas said.

Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, much of the conversation is about exceptions for rape, incest or the life of the mother. But the vast majority of abortions in the United States are a choice unrelated to any of those scenarios.

“I was not at a place at 15 and 16 for my body to go through that. I was not at a place to manage the social environment around me and be pregnant and carry a child and that’s my decision,” said Lucas.

It’s a choice she made with her parents that the now 33-year-old doesn’t regret.

“I’ve been able to have a life I probably wouldn’t have been able to have, or it would have looked different. And that’s something that I think about. But I know that I made the right decision and I’m making the right decision right now to start talking about it,” she said.

“If I’m sitting across from a woman that says, ‘I’m pro-choice, I know that I did the right thing, I can’t even imagine doing anything else,’ there’s no judgment there at all,” said Jackie Bonk.

Bonk is the director of the Raleigh chapter of Project Rachel, a ministry under the Catholic Diocese that provides hope and healing for women after they’ve terminated a pregnancy. Some of their clients may have recently had the procedure while others went through the process decades ago.

“I think the commonality is ‘oh my gosh I didn’t realize that this would create problems after the fact,’ the pregnancy was taken away by the abortion but I’m a mother now or I was a mother or am I a mother, I don’t know what I am but there was something that was lost,” said Bond.

Part of the grieving process is writing down what they would have named the child. Clients can also include other family members and the medical community.

Mary Lucas explained, “there was a lot of therapy, I continue to go to therapy for just life in general, but I did go to therapy afterwards and made sure to talk things out with people and with my parents.”

Going public has been therapeutic for Lucas as she maintains her fierce belief in choice.

“The challenging part of having an abortion for me was not being able to talk in public about it and not being able to talk to you about it and not being able to share my story so that normalizes what abortion looks like. It’s not always rape or incest or for health reasons. I just don’t want a baby and that’s my choice to do that and I think the conversation I want to normalize,” she said.

Lucas said after the abortion she received support from people who did not know at the time they were helping to lift her up.

“I was somebody who was very involved in my church. Growing up, I was attending a youth group. I went to church every Sunday with my family and so it didn’t necessarily play a role in the decision itself, but it played a bigger role for me in the days that followed,” Lucas said.

“Being able to have that community of people to support, that were there, maybe they didn’t know what was going on in the background because there was something that was very private at the time, but I felt supported,” she added.

The lack of feeling free enough to share such a personal story is common.

“Wherever they are, pro-choice pro-life, they are hurting, they’re hurting. And they all tend to—when I ask the question ‘do you need to grieve,’—they all tend to say ‘yeah.’ They don’t know really what they lost, some know more than others and have a sense of that, but there was a need to grieve that didn’t happen,” said Bonk.

Asked whether it is difficult to separate personal opinions about being pro-life and talking to women about the choice they made, Bonk said, “all of the people that work in our organization, counselors and companions, are supportive of the model of non-judgment, compassion and walking with a person where they’re at, If they don’t have that attitude, they’re not going to be a part of our organization.”

“There are many women who have abortions and I’m one of many of those and to be able to normalize this conversation and get this message out there. I hope that it helps us for the better moving forward,” said Lucas.