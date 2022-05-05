RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Workers will close a section of Western Boulevard near the Beltline in Raleigh overnight to do bridge work.

The state Department of Transportation said the road that passes under Interstate 440 in both directions will be closed from 10 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday.

The same section also will be closed from midnight until 5 a.m. on Friday, Monday and Tuesday, if weather permits, DOT said.

Crews will place girders on the new bridge over Western Blvd.

Here’s how you can get around it.

IF YOU’RE HEADED WEST

You will get on the Beltline headed east to the Hillsborough Street exit (Exit 3), then turn around and head back on the Beltline headed west to the Western Blvd. exit (Exit 2).

___

IF YOU’RE HEADED EAST

You will get on the Beltline headed west to the Melbourne Road exit (Exit 1D), then turn around and head back on the Beltline headed east to the Western Blvd. exit (Exit 2).