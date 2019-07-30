A strong warning from Wake Forest leaders: lock your car doors

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — This year, police say thieves have stolen 25-thousand dollars worth of property during vehicle break-ins, and they say most of those vehicles are unlocked.

Surveillance cameras rolled early Friday morning on North Wingate Street in Wake Forest. The interior light of an SUV comes on and someone appears to reach inside. A short time later, the video shows two people ride away on bikes.

The same morning, neighbors reported multiple vehicle break-ins.

Jim Heavey said he saw two unfamiliar people in his neighborhood and thought something seemed unusual. He later learned someone broke into both his neighbor’s cars.

“I checked my car. I don’t normally leave it locked, never had but my wife has been on me about making sure so of course, I locked it,” he explained.

Wake Forest officials hope people will start locking their cars all the time They say the town’s had 65 vehicle break-ins so far this year, but it’s the nine stolen guns that concern them the most.

“It’s a concern anytime there’s an unlocked vehicle and there’s a potential for something to be stolen, but anytime there’s a handgun that’s involved it could end up being deadly,” said town spokesman Bill Crabtree.

“Unfortunately what we see is when these handguns are stolen, oftentimes they’re involved in the commission of another crime,” he added. Whether it’s a stolen gun, stolen purse, or just someone rummaging through your stuff. Police say the easiest way to stop it, is simply locking the doors.

