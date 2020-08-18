A third of downtown Raleigh businesses still boarded up after protests

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Downtown Raleigh is still reeling from the impact of the protests and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city and the Downtown Raleigh Alliance said at Tuesday’s city council meeting their goal is to restore downtown, and have it return to being a safe place to dine and spend time.

About one-third of the businesses that had windows boarded up after the protests still have them up. Officials say the main reason is because glass is on back order.

Officials say they want to preserve the boards with the artwork on the boards and get the stores back to normal.

The alliance says they have four new ambassadors starting this month to focus on safety and helping people in need. Those hires stemmed from the city allocating $300,000 to helping restore downtown.

“Let’s try new things, they won’t all work out, but we have to be open to being innovative and trying new things,” said assistant city manager Jim Greene.

Food and beverage sales are significantly down, but more than 100 restaurants are open in some capacity.

There’s an online list of restaurants that are allowing outdoor dining.

