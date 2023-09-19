RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A new hotel is slated to open in downtown Raleigh in 2027.

On Tuesday, the Raleigh City Council voted to direct city staff to enter into negotiations with Omni Hotels & Resorts to develop a convention hotel in the core of downtown Raleigh.

It comes after renderings were introduced last Wednesday at the State of Downtown Raleigh.

Rendering of proposed convention hotel (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

(Source: Visit Raleigh)

The new hotel is set to be built over a one-acre lot across from the Raleigh Convention Center and Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts at the end of Fayetteville Street, Raleigh city officials said.

The Omni Raleigh Hotel will be one of the more than 50 luxury hotels for Omni, as well as the third Omni property in North Carolina.

It’s expected to feature 550 guest rooms and 55,000 square feet of meeting space, which city officials say will allow for large events to take place in the downtown area. The hotel will also include many food and beverage outlets, a rooftop pool as well as a spa and fitness center.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for the City of Raleigh and Wake County. We’ve been envisioning a new convention center hotel downtown for years. We are now one step closer to making it happen,” said Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin. “This opens up endless possibilities for more conferences, more conventions and more events at the Raleigh Convention Center. And the economic benefits cannot be overstated.”

“The market has outgrown the available hotel room blocks within walking distance of the Raleigh Convention Center, limiting availability for incoming meetings, conventions and sports groups,” said Kerry Painter, who’s the general manager and director of The Complex, which manages the Raleigh Convention Center, Red Hat Amphitheater, Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts and Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek.

“We are thrilled to be joining the downtown community in Raleigh and are inspired by its continued economic growth. Omni Hotels & Resorts is committed to providing elevated hospitality experiences which align with this dynamic destination,” said Kurt Alexander, president of Omni Hotels & Resorts. “It is an honor to be entrusted by the City of Raleigh to develop and manage this property while forging unique and authentic connections with the local community.”

In addition to the City of Raleigh and Omni Hotel & Resorts, this deal is also in partnership with Preston Hollow Community Capital and Provident Resources Group.

The Wake County Destination Strategic Plan 2028 included a recommendation for a full-service convention hotel with a minimum of 500 rooms to help increase tourism and economic development for the area.

Expansion plans are also in place for the Raleigh Convention Center.

Click here to read the State of Downtown Raleigh 2023.