HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – The Holly Springs Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

On Wednesday, officials posted on the department’s Facebook page that the K-9 named Justice passed away.

“Justice, a dedicated german shepherd dog, devoted his life to ensuring the safety and security of the Holly Springs community alongside his handler and lifelong companion, Sgt. Melissa Ottaway,” the social media post said.

“Beyond the uniform, Justice was more than just a K-9 officer; he was family. Sgt. Ottaway and Justice shared an unbreakable bond, formed over years of partnership, countless hours of training, and shared moments of both danger and respite. Their bond was a testament to the deep connection that can exist between a handler and their canine partner.”

Throughout his service, Justice was instrumental in apprehending several suspects, detecting illicit substances and he played a critical role in various community outreach programs, police said.

The department said Justice was not only a protector, but also an ambassador of goodwill, bridging the gap between law enforcement and the community.

“Justice’s legacy will be remembered by every officer of the Holly Springs Police Department, every child he comforted during outreach programs, and every community member he protected,” the social media post said. “We bid farewell to a true hero, a beacon of hope, and a loyal friend.”

The department said it extends its deepest condolences to Sgt. Ottaway and her family.