RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One local library joined “Swifties” in celebrating Taylor Swift’s 34th birthday on Wednesday.

The Leesville Community Library held a Taylor Swift’s Birth-Tay Party. The free celebration gave fans the opportunity to make friendship bracelets, join in on listening to her music and enjoy lavender lemonade. The lavender is a nod to the singer’s hit Lavender Haze.

Friendship bracelets are a big part of the Swift’s Eras Tour. Concert-goers make bracelets and exchange them with friends or strangers who become friends at the show. The bracelets are a sign of friendships made within the Swiftie community.