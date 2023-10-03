APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County town is getting national attention as a new study says it’s one of the best small cities in America.

According to WalletHub, Apex ranks number 12 in 2023’s Best Small Cities in America.

To gather their findings, researchers compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 based on 45 key indicators of livability.

These indicators include housing costs, school system quality homeownership rate, income growth, and restaurants per capita.

Their full rankings are as follows:

Carmel, Ind. Lexington, Mass. Brentwood, Tenn. Westfield, Ind. Fishers, Ind. Fair Lawn, N.J. Milton, Mass. Melrose, Mass. Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Brookfield, Wis. Bozeman, Mont. Apex, N.C. Redmond, Wash. Needham, Mass. Kaysville, Utah Zionsville, Ind. Appleton, Wis. Portland, Maine Franklin, Tenn. Arlington, Mass.

Other Wake County cities that ranked high overall were Holly Springs, Wake Forest, Morrisville, and Fuquay-Varina.

Two other North Carolina cities stood out in certain categories.

Looking for more positive news in your day? Check out The Bright Side ☀️

Asheville was tied for the number one small city with the most coffee shops per capita.

Jacksonville was ranked 1319 — second to Fort Hood, at the lowest — for average weekly work hours.

Click here to read the full study.