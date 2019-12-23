A year after being shot, Raleigh officer’s recovery is ‘beyond wildest dreams’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Nearly a year after being shot in the line of duty, a Raleigh police officer continues to recover.

Officer Charles Ainsworth was shot multiple times Jan. 9 while investigating a suspicious vehicle.

He was in critical condition after the shooting, during which he was hit in the neck at least once.

Ainsworth went into surgery after the shooting, which happened at night near Schaub Drive and Teakwood Place.

He spent considerable time recovering from the shooting wounds at WakeMed and was released from the hospital in late April.

Officer C.D. Ainsworth

In October, Ainsworth ran a four-mile race.

On Monday, Raleigh police tweeted a video showing Ainsworth’s continued progress in his recovery.

His physical therapist said his recovery is “beyond my wildest dreams.”

The video shows him going through a work-out routine.

According to the Raleigh police website, Ainsworth was born and raised in Jacksonville and earned a bachelor’s in psychology from North Carolina State University.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the shooting, but only one, Kearney, 24, of Henderson, is charged with shooting Ainsworth, court documents show.

