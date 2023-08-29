ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT/WNCN) – It’s been one year since the death of an Apex man in Atlantic Beach. It’s the only homicide in the area in nearly a decade.

On the morning of August 29, 2022, officials responded to the 300 block of West Atlantic Blvd. to find Randy Miller, 65, stabbed in the driveway where he had been loading up a boat for a fishing trip.

One year later, his family is still searching for answers.

“This should have never happened to Randy. He was just, you know, getting up that day to go fishing, minding his own business,” said Randy’s wife, Susan Miller. “These criminals, they had a choice. They didn’t give my husband a choice. And they need to pay for what they did to my husband.”

Atlantic Beach police have said they believe the stabbing is related to a burglary that Miller came across. Miller was at the beach with a friend for a fishing trip to catch Redfish.

A person can be seen beside the Jeep in this photo from Atlantic Beach Police.

For the last 365 days, law enforcement has been actively investigating, tracking down leads and tips they’ve received — even releasing video surveillance from the time of the incident.

“This is one of those cases where you know it’s kind of like a combination for a perfect storm,” said Atlantic Beach Police Chief Jeff Harvey.”It’s at an unusual time. An unusual location, only one block away from the police department.”

In October of last year, the Atlantic Beach Police Department offered a reward of up to $30,000 for information that “leads to an arrest and conviction of the perpetrators.” The reward has since increased to $55,000.

Although it is difficult with the area being a vacation destination, there is one new development.

Officials originally were looking for a silver 4-door Infiniti, but after speaking with experts, they’re expanding to Nissan Altimas as well, since they have a similar body style.

“Looking at the video, our patrol car pulled in 15 seconds after we see — what we believe — to be the suspect vehicle leaving the main circle area. I mean, 15 seconds,” said Harvey.

As for Miller’s family, they are keeping their hopes up that something will break the case and lead to an arrest.

“Anybody that knew Randy loved Randy,” said Susan, his wife of 43 years. “He was my rock. He was my childhood sweetheart.”

Although this past year has been difficult without him, his wife is determined to find out who is responsible.

“In May, we would have been married 44 years,” she added. “I’m not going to give up. I just hope this person will get caught. It’s just a matter of time.”

The reward in this case now stands at $55,000.

Officials ask if anyone has information to reach out to the Atlantic Beach Police Department or the State Bureau of Investigation or call Crime Stoppers at (252)-726-4636.