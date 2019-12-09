Abandoned cars along Triangle highways a danger, troopers seek help with removal

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If your commute takes you along Interstate-440 around Raleigh there’s a good chance you’ve seen broken down cars lined along the shoulder of the highway.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, abandoned cars are becoming a safety hazard that they need your help to avoid.

“We don’t want our shoulders to become parking lots,” said Sgt. Michael Baker of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. “Somebody who is driving distracted, if they go off the roadway and strike an unattended vehicle, that can lead to a very serious situation.”

Monday morning alone there were nearly a dozen cars, trucks, trailers, and even heavy equipment sitting along I-440 in the Raleigh area — and some of it is already tagged for removal.

“Once that vehicle has been tagged they have approximately 24 hours from the time that tagging has taken place to remove that vehicle from the shoulder of the road,” said Baker.

Bake said “the individual vehicle owner” is responsible for removing a vehicle.

CBS 17 wanted to know why some cars are removed within minutes while others seem to linger a bit longer, and it comes down to state law.

“Anytime the DOT has posted signs that say no stopping or no parking the quick clearance law is activated,” said Sgt. Baker. “That means anybody who leaves their vehicle on the shoulder of the road that vehicle can be towed immediately.”

Troops need help keeping the roads clear, but unless it’s an emergency please don’t call them.

“We want to leave *HP and 911 communication lines open for emergency situations,” said Sgt. Baker.

If you’d like to report an abandoned car along the road or find where your car was towed, click here.

