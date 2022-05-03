RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh Pro-Choice and Pro-Life groups gathered on Tuesday with strong reactions to a leaked initial draft of the Supreme Court’s majority opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The landmark 1973 case solidified protections for abortion access nationally.

On Tuesday, hundreds of people marched past the North Carolina State Capitol with the message to protect abortion access, even if the Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade.

“I think it’s a cause that every human being should be passionate about,” demonstrator Rachel Simon said. “It doesn’t just affect women, it affects men, it affects families.”

Meanwhile, pro-life groups welcome the potential end of a 50-year precedent.

“We believe that there are two people, two actual humans involved in a pregnancy. Both the mother and the child,” Tami Fitzgerald with the North Carolina Values Coalition said. “We’re very hopeful that the court will issue a pro-life opinion but this is not the official opinion of the court yet and so we must wait and see.”

If the draft opinion is finalized as it is, the power of abortion access will return to a state-by-state basis.

Dana Alhasan with the Party for Socialism and Liberation in the Carolinas helped organize Tuesday’s protest against such a decision.

“It is a healthcare issue, it is a human rights issue and this is why I was extremely enraged,” Alhasan said. “We should not have attacks on our bodies.”

The highest court is expected to release its final opinion this summer.