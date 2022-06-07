RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With the Supreme Court expected to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to a leaked draft of its opinion in a Mississippi abortion case, people are pushing the council to take steps they say will protect abortion access.

“We should do what we can to expand and protect access to abortion before it gets worse,” said Kristen Havlik.

Several people called for abortion protections during public comment at Tuesday’s council meeting. Those demands include a buffer zone around abortion clinics and noise ordinances.

“Back in 2019 the Charlotte City Council created buffer zones and put in place noise ordinances, so that people seeking reproductive care could seek their healthcare in peace,” Havlik said.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said buffer zones and noise ordinances are a possibility.

“Based on what I understand from the City Attorney, we are currently working with one of the clinics on those issues,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin said there’s no timeline for when that could happen.

Activists also want to see a zoning rule that prohibits crisis pregnancy centers from being across the street from abortion clinics.

“We absolutely cannot do that,” said City Attorney Robin Tatum. “We have already had litigation about that and entered into a settlement agreement, and so we have I guess been there and done that.”

Havlik and other speakers are also demanding the council instruct RPD to not collect data of people who use apps to track their menstrual cycle, instruct RPD to refuse to cooperate with investigations of people who may have received care for miscarriages and abortions, and ensure healthcare workers don’t violate privacy.