About 100 protest in downtown Raleigh Sunday afternoon

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Following a day where protests in Raleigh started peacefully but later became mired in looting and vandalism, more protests were underway downtown Sunday afternoon.

About 100 people were seen marching in downtown Raleigh along Fayetteville Street to the Wake County Courthouse. Many of them were holding signs during the event that began around 4:15 p.m.

Later, members of the group were seen laying down in front of the Wake County Courthouse.

While laying down, members began chanting “I can’t breathe” in reference to George Floyd, who died Monday while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Wake County deputies later appeared at the entrance to the courthouse.

The group then marched back along Fayetteville Street while chanting “Black lives matter.”

The group then ended up at the Old Capitol Building, where they are now chanting as of about 5 p.m.

