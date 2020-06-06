About 100 protest and march in Knightdale Friday night

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — About 100 people joined together in Knightdale for a peaceful protest Friday evening.

The goal was to stand in solidarity.

Knightdale police helped set up their marching route and led the group.

They started at Knightdale Station Park, then took a knee down the road before marching back.

People of all backgrounds and ages showed up to show support.

“If nobody actually goes out and speaks up about this issue, we’ll just continue to have more and more hashtags and news of people who don’t deserve to die, so if we all come out here and really show that we want change, I feel like it’ll happen,” said Kayla Cooper, who attended the event.

Earlier this week, Knightdale police took a knee with a group of protesters and prayed with them.

