Raleigh protests over deadly police shootings declared ‘unlawful assembly’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — About 100 protesters marched through downtown Raleigh Friday evening after a North Carolina man was fatally shot by law enforcement officers earlier this week.

The protesters met around 7 p.m. at the State Capitol and then began marching, protesting the death of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City Wednesday.

There was a large police presence at the State Capitol as the protesters continued their march. Police on megaphones repeatedly told members of the march to stay out of streets.

The protesters said they were also marching against the Columbus, Ohio, police shooting of 15-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant on Tuesday.

The protest group stopped briefly at the Morgan Street Food Hall where people were eating outside on a patio Friday night. Protesters then went to Glenwood Avenue and the popular Glenwood South area of restaurants and bars.

Raleigh police later declared an “unlawful assembly” after saying protesters were impeding the flow of traffic and tossing trash cans onto the street.

The protest has been declared an unlawful assembly due to members of the crowd impeding the flow of traffic by tossing trash cans into the street. #RaleighProtest pic.twitter.com/E4KduPPjIX — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) April 24, 2021

@raleighpolice are using megaphones to disperse the crowd on Glenwood Avenue. They’re telling protestors this is an “unlawful assembly” and if they don’t leave they could be arrested. @WNCN pic.twitter.com/fBKY6cij9Q — Mackenzie Stasko (@MackenzieStasko) April 24, 2021

Friday it was revealed that seven deputies are on administrative leave following Brown’s shooting in Elizabeth City, according to Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten. Another three deputies have resigned since Wednesday.

Friday evening Gov. Roy Cooper released a statement on Twitter about the shooting, saying that video should be released “as quickly as possible” and called for an SBI investigation.

“Initial reports of the shooting in Elizabeth City and death of Andrew Brown, Jr. this week are tragic and extremely concerning. The body camera footage should be made public as quickly as possible and the SBI should investigate thoroughly to ensure accountability,” Cooper’s statement said.