Durham man arrested after $15,000 in cocaine found in high-speed pursuit

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say a person was taken into custody after a carjacking led to a pursuit that resulted in a large amount of cocaine being seized.

According to Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone, his deputies happened to be in an area of Wake County when a driver failed to move over.

Deputies in Wake County assisted by Nash County deputies and North Carolina State Highway patrolmen pursued the driver of the vehicle.

The suspect vehicle traveled at speeds in excess of 100 mph. The chase traveled westbound on US 64 and continued into Wake County when the driver lost control and crashed in the median.

The driver, identified as Trevon Hayes, 22, from Durham, was arrested without injury.

A large amount of powder cocaine estimated at $15,000 was located inside the vehicle. The suspect vehicle was reported stolen in a carjacking in Durham County in a carjacking on September 6, 2019.

