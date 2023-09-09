RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – About 15,000 people are expected to show up at the Raleigh Convention Center Saturday and Sunday for the 2023 N.C. International Auto Expo.

Row and rows of shiny new SUVs and sedans lined the inside of the building on Saturday.

People came from all over the area to check out the vehicles.

“We’re just looking at some of the EVs,” said David Tam, who came with his wife and two kids.

“I can’t buy a car, but I’m really into cars,” said 15-year-old Michael Amass. “I’m looking around at all the new stuff and I’m really liking it.”

The Expo showed off the sleek interiors and exteriors, and some of the features in new vehicles.

“There are different technologies like Surround Vision and Super Cruise, which are like self-driving features,” explained Steffany Stanic, the executive director of the Wake County New Vehicle Dealers Association.

But the showcase was only one part of the event.

The auto show proceeds went to two charities: The Boys and Girls Club of Wake County and the Wake Tech Automotive Department.

“It’s super important because we’re promoting trade, which is what we really need in our society right now. And then also because it’s helping the students of Wake Tech go back into local dealerships and work,” said Stanic.

The event did help steer and inspire the next generation.

“I know a lot about car parts, so I would be good working on cars,” said Amass. “My favorite part is the engine.”

Stanic said it’s important to help get interest, for an industry that needs workers.

“There is a little bit of a shortage right now. People in the trades are aging out, so it’s really important to get younger students into the trade field,” she explained.

Next year, the Expo will be held in April and will feature an engine-building competition.

The event runs through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.