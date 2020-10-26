About 8,000 Wake County students gradually returning to classrooms starting Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some Wake County students will begin their transition back to the classroom for in-person learning Monday.

More than 8,000 students in the Wake County Public School System will gradually return to in-person learning starting Monday.

Elementary and K-12 special needs students will be the first to return to school.

The phased move back to the classroom is for K-8 students — starting with K-3 students first.

It’s a move one middle schooler says she’s been waiting on for a long time.

Hadassah, 12, and so many other Wake County students have been learning virtually during the pandemic, which comes with its own challenges.

“It’s been very confusing to be honest. There’s a lot of distractions and it’s just weird. I used to not know anything about computers and now I’m kind of like forced to,” said Hadassah.

Some of those frustrations will soon halt as Wake County K-8 students will gradually start returning to school for in person learning over the next few months, beginning Monday for some elementary students.

Some parents who rallied for this decision are looking forward to sending their children back.

“This virus is not what is hurting our children. Mental health issues are hurting our children, educational inequality is hurting our children,” said Tara Anne Johnson, a Wake County parent.

Other parents are weighing safety factors.

Teachers and administrators have already established new cleaning and safety measures to make for a smooth return including health screenings and temperature checks.

Hadassah, who plans to return to school during her phase on Nov. 9, is happy to hopefully get back to normal.

“I’m ready to just be around people and like being able to socialize even if it’s six feet apart it’s still something,” said Hadassah.

Wake County K-3 students will move into classrooms on Monday. Middle Schoolers will do so Nov. 9. High schoolers will remain virtual.

In classrooms, desks are spaced six feet apart. Students at Hortons Creek Elementary will eat bagged lunches in the cafeteria. Each student will have their own table and eat six feet apart from other students, while facing the same direction.

Students will have gym and recess, and will also be allowed on the playground, as long as they wash their hands before and after.

If a student or staff member tests positive, Moore said they will take the advice of the Wake County Health Department.