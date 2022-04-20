APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wake County deputy took it upon himself to go outside his job description to help a community member in need this month.

The deputy, Joseph Kennedy, had responded to a routine welfare check call made by an elderly Apex resident, Elvin Scott, in early April.

Scott is a double-amputee who uses a wheelchair to get around and is not afraid to give the sheriff’s office a call when he needs assistance, deputies said in a Tuesday afternoon statement.

However, the latest call for service was a bit different.

Deputy Kennedy responded to the residence shortly after the call and realized that due to Mr. Scott’s disability, he was having difficulty re-plugging his cellphone booster back in the electrical outlet.

The front deck of Mr. Scott’s home prior to repairs. Photo courtesy of Wake Co. Sheriff.

It was during that visit that deputy Kennedy spoke to Scott and learned that he recently had to crawl up his outdated wheelchair ramp following a dialysis appointment, resulting in EMS responding to the call.

Scott’s situation prompted deputy Kennedy to seek assistance from his father-in-law, who is a member of the Solid Rock Community Church Ministry, out of Sanford, that builds ramps for those in need.

Thanks to deputy Kennedy, the project took off from there.

The ministry is providing the supplies and deputy Kennedy and his father-in-law, along with deputies Brett Blue and Luis Cubillos, are partnering up to construct a new ramp.

“I’m thankful to our deputies for showing the initiative to go above and beyond the call of duty to help a citizen in need,” Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said. “Wake County deputies understand that as stewards of the community we are more than just law enforcement officers. We are your friends, family members and neighbors. We will continue to build meaningful partnerships with members of this community.”

Scott, who lives alone, has mentioned a need for additional repairs to the exterior of his home which will assist him with his mobility needs. If anyone is interested in volunteering their services to assist Mr. Scott with minor repairs, please contact the Wake County Sheriff’s Office’s Community Relations Unit at 919-856-5494 or 919-856-5353.