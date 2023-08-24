The Wake County Public School System is working to fix broken or underperforming air conditioning units at dozens of schools.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Public School System is working to fix broken or underperforming air conditioning units at dozens of schools.

Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School was just one of 40 schools this summer that district officials said needed general HVAC repairs.

The high school is also one of seven that was also dismissed early due to AC issues in the summer heat.

Although district leaders say the high school received a new chiller this week and has stabilized temperatures, complaints have poured in from other facilities.

Heidi Sue Ross, a former teacher and current substitute, started personally keeping track of AC complaints from teachers.

“I know it makes it almost impossible for them to learn, even if they desire to learn,” Ross said. “Maybe we should make sure we take care of that one so that we’re at least setting the stage for learning.”

Ross said she’s received stories from teachers at more than 50 schools, some even telling her they’ve experienced heat-related illness.

“People have experienced some negative health impacts from it,” Ross said. “This is not conducive to learning. This is making the job of the teachers twice as difficult.”

District facilities leaders said staffing shortages mean much of the work is contracted out as they continue to try to hire HVAC and chilling technicians.

“We also are experiencing a high number of vacancies in our HVAC and Chiller Technician positions. We continue to focus recruitment efforts to fill these specialized positions. In the meantime, we have contracted with outside vendors to assist in making repairs in a timely manner,” WCPSS said in a statement. “An additional factor contributing to these challenges has been the unusually warm temperatures, which added strain on our systems. We will continue to use all available resources to address problems as they arise.”