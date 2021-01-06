Access to I-440 EB at US-1 to close for nighttime construction

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Access to Interstate 440 eastbound at U.S. Route 1 in Wake County will be closed Wednesday and Thursday night for construction.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said crews are building a new bridge at Jones Franklin Road. Girders were erected over the westbound lanes of I-440 last month.

The work is all part of the Interstate 440 Improvements Project.

Overnight closures will occur Wednesday and Thursday night starting at midnight and last through 5 a.m. the following day. Access to I-440 east will be closed at the interchange with U.S. 1 and Interstate 40 near Crossroads Plaza in southwest Wake County.

Detours will direct drivers to take I-40 west and eastbound Wade Avenue to access the Beltline.

The NCDOT is asking drivers to pay attention and drive slow through the work zones.