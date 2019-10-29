Accident near Wake Tech causing power outages

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An accident near Wake Tech’s Southern Wake campus has caused power outages, Wake Tech confirmed Tuesday.
According to a tweet, the accident occurred near 1010 Road and has caused congested traffic along Fayetteville Road.
Police tell Wake Tech officials that power should be restored to the Southern Wake Campus “within an hour”.
There is no word on any injuries or how many people may have been involved in the accident.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
