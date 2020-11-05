Accidental fire badly damages Raleigh home, displaces 2, fire officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities said an accidental fire displaced two people and badly damaged a home in west Raleigh just outside Cary on Thursday morning.
Raleigh fire crews responded to a house fire call at 2:11 a.m. in the 1100-block of Garnet Ridge Way and spent about 25 minutes battling the flames before the fire was under control, according to a fire report from the department.
Approximately 35 firefighters responded to the call.
Two people were displaced from the home, which suffered damage to 75% of the building and is now uninhabitable, according to the report.
Fire officials listed the cause of the fire as “accidental,” but didn’t say what happened specifically.
No injuries were reported.
