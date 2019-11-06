Accusations of sexual assault against Raleigh officer ‘egregious,’ chief says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh’s police chief said allegations of sexual assault by a local attorney against an officer are egregious.

Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown’s comments stem from a DWI arrest during which a male officer searched a female driver.

The chief said a local attorney representing that driver said the officer sexually assaulted the driver during a search of their client’s body.

She called the accusation of sexual assault “highly inappropriate” and “highly unprofessional.”

“I was appalled when I first heard it,” she said.

The chief said the attorney’s comments not only undermines the security of officers but also the experiences of sexual assault victims.

“He did was he was trained and we trained him how to do it,” Deck-Brown said. “That officer was absolutely professional in everything he did.”

She spoke of an officer who didn’t perform a proper search and was killed by that suspect.

“Thorough searches matter,” she said.

The attorney previously released the bodycam video of the arrest. Deck-Brown said she will file a petition to have the city release it.

“He treated that person with dignity and respect,” the chief said.

Officers can search the opposite sex but that doesn’t pertain to strip searches, according to the chief.

Deck-Brown was joined by at least a dozen Raleigh officers during her press conference on Wednesday.

This story will be updated.

