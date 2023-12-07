RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — City Plaza in Downtown Raleigh looks a bit emptier on Thursday as preparations for the city’s New Year’s Eve celebration are underway. Crews used a crane to move Raleigh’s famous acorn out of the plaza to get it ready for the celebration.

“Artist David Benson made this a few decades ago and every year since he has made sure we bring it to his studio and he gets it shiny and ready,” Cameron Laws with Artsplosure said. They’re some of the organizers of the New Year’s Eve celebration.

The acorn will be dropped downtown during the celebration as thousands of people come together to ring in the New Year.

“It’s just one of the rare opportunities that we get to really all come together as a community and celebrate this one thing and new beginnings, and so it just means the world to me to play a part in that,” Laws said.

Organizers of the New Year’s Eve celebration say there’s much more than just to acorn drop. They’ve got live music and fireworks planned as well to keep people entertained all night.