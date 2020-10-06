Shooting outside Wake County Justice Center prompts road closures in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said shots were fired at the Wake County Public Safety Center Tuesday afternoon – prompting a search for the shooter and road closures.

The shots were fired around 3 p.m. in the 300 block of S. Salisbury Street, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

Witnesses told CBS 17 they heard nine of 10 shots.

“A search is underway for the shooter,” a tweet by the sheriff’s office said.

Members of the Raleigh Police Department, Wake County Sheriff’s Office and Wake County EMS are on scene outside the justice center.

