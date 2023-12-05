RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One week after the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old student at Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School, mentors and activists in Wake County say not enough is being done to protect the well-being of Wake County’s youngest.

“It’s definitely going to take more than therapists in the school,” Kerwin Pittman, a Raleigh activist said.

He says this volume of violence started before the incident at Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School, and that more resources need to be offered to students once they leave school every day.

“A lot of the times this is what perpetuates violence and frustration: it’s the gaps in the home, to be quite frank with you, and the gaps in their lives,” Pittman said.

At a county Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday night, Wake County Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor echoed those sentiments.

“We want everyone to recognize that this is an issue that is not about schools, but really about community,” Dr. Taylor said.

Pittman says there’s no blueprint for how to move forward but he’s encouraging families to check in on their own students more than ever.

“Talk to your children, see how their day is going, see what they’re going through if they’re experiencing something, but most importantly, create a safe environment where they feel comfortable talking to you,” he said.

Dr. Taylor says district officials are limited in what they can say while the investigation into the fatal stabbing is ongoing.