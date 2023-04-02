RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Activists are calling on Raleigh City Council to deny a rezoning request by Shaw University until the university reopens the Mosque on campus.

Shaw University initially closed the doors to the on-campus Mosque during the height of the pandemic. But now the university says they don’t have plans to reopen the Mosque to the public.

“This is no longer an issue of us just being locked out because of a temporary reason, the Mosque is no more from the university’s standpoint,” said Nigel Edwards, a board member with the Mosque.

He says the decision to not reopen the doors comes as the university submitted a rezoning application to the city that would impact the International Studies building where the mosque is housed. Online records show that application is to turn the building into a high-rise. Edwards says what that means for the Mosque is unclear.

“The only thing we have wanted to be is a part of the process of the redevelopment, if there’s a high-rise, if there’s a place for the Mosque for the public as back in the initial design 40 years ago when it was established, I personally would be open to that,” Edwards said.

In a statement, the university said the campus chapel also remains closed to the public. Edwards pointed out the university’s calendar online advertising an event scheduled for this month at the chapel that is open to the public.

“They can say one thing but when they have something on their own website saying something totally different, how are we supposed to believe that?” Edwards questioned.

He says board members and other Muslim community members will speak to the Raleigh City Council on Tuesday night and ask them to step in and bring the Mosque back to worshipers who call it home.

“These are individuals who would go to this particular Mosque, got their education from there when it comes to their faith, from a very early age, and they’ve grown up to become contributing members of society and help our whole region grow,” Edwards said.

Raleigh City Council is scheduled to meet Tuesday night at 7 p.m.