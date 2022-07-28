RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A group of activists are continuing to call on the arrest of Carolyn Bryant Donham, the woman at the center of the Emmett Till case.

Activists held a rally in front of the General Assembly on Thursday.

It comes after an arrest warrant was found in the basement of a Mississippi courthouse last month charging Donham in connection to the 1955 kidnapping of Till.

“We don’t know where she is. We don’t know if she’s in Raleigh,” said civil rights activist, John C. Barnett. “We don’t know if she’s in Mississippi but we’re going to keep looking for her.”

In 1955 Donham accused Till of whistling and making advances toward her. Shortly after, Till was brutally murdered.

Thursday civil rights group True Healing Under God held a rally in front of the General Assembly.

Barnett says he wants to continue to put pressure on North Carolina and Mississippi to take action.

“They can go to the moon but they can’t find Carolyn Bryant Donham. She’s still alive… we haven’t had a funeral service for her. So I wonder… where is she?”

The group also passed out flyers at a Raleigh apartment complex where they believe Bryant Donham may be.

“It bothers me that she’s been living here in Raleigh for 65 years comfortably and no one knew it, and now that we know it, it just seems like people are trying to hide her,” said activist Andrea Fennell.

The rally in conjunction with another in Mississippi where activists along with the family of Emmett Till spoke in front of the LeFlore County District Attorney’s office. Activists say they plan to have another rally next month.