GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — An Adderall shortage is leaving some patients empty-handed and some central North Carolina pharmacists say it’s only gotten worse.

Melissa Illig is the owner of White Oak Pharmacy in Garner and she said the pandemic is mostly to blame.

“People were home during COVID, a lot more telehealth visits, a lot more people home with their kids, trying to work from home, anxiety is up higher and things like that, so there has been a lot more diagnosis,” Illig said.

With a higher number of prescriptions, drug companies would have to just make more of the product. But with health regulations in place, they can’t.

“The DEA restricts how much they can produce, and that’s based on previous numbers of how much they can produce,” Illig explained.

She says that if one year a company produced a certain amount of the drug, that would be their quota moving forward until the DEA took another look at prescription numbers and demand. But the restrictions don’t stop at the manufacturing phase.

“That, in turn, is also compliant with how much wholesalers can purchase, so the DEA restricts how much wholesalers can buy,” Illig said.

Big chain pharmacies like CVS or Walgreens are typically contracted to one wholesaler.

As an independent pharmacy, White Oak Pharmacy has the freedom to buy the drugs from a number of different wholesalers, meaning they can sometimes get more in stock than other stores. They can also work with prescribers and patients to find a solution if something is out of stock completely.

“We’ll actually speak directly to the doctor’s offices and say, ‘This is what we have in stock, can we work within what you prescribe and fill it for that?’” Illig said.

She says right now they’re able to get some immediate-release Adderall in stock but the extended-release tablets are tougher to find.

Still, she says there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

“They’re saying that there’s going to be an increase of supply in April, so a lot of this will be alleviated in the next three months, and then by the end of the year it should all be resolved,” Illig said.