RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Excitement and cheers could be heard from inside the Rolesville High School gymnasium Friday evening as the girls and boys varsity basketball teams fought for the win.

The Rolesville Rams and Knightdale Knights put on a tough fight.

The game comes just days after the high school went into a Code Red Alert Wednesday morning.

Rolesville officers said a staff member at Rolesville High School observed a student out of class and discovered the student had a loaded gun.

The gun was confiscated immediately and students remained safe; however, out of an abundance of caution the school and responding agencies took extra precaution to go into a lockdown, dismissed students early and began a full investigation.

“I’ll be honest, when I did hear about it, I contacted my niece and said, ‘Are you okay?’” said Jowanda Darby while attending the Friday night game.

Darby said she traveled from Durham to watch her niece who is a cheerleader at Rolesville High School.

“She did reply back to us real quick and said, ‘They’re handling it,'” Darby added.

Still with concerns following the incident, Darby and others said they felt some relief when they noticed the additional security at the game.

Security included officers from the Rolesville Police Department as well as support from Allied Universal Security Services.

Officers greeted students and families walking into the building while patrolling the campus.

“That’s serious when someone has a gun on campus, and I’m glad to see they have cops, security… everyone is coming in and seeing all the cops,” Darby said.

The Rolesville Police Department said they continue to investigate the incident with the Wake County Public School System Security and said the student who brought the gun on campus will face disciplinary action.

They noted that state law requires an automatic 365-day suspension to any student who has a firearm on school property.