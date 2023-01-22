WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said an adult and a child were seriously hurt in a crash on I-87 Sunday morning.

At about 10 a.m., troopers said they were called to I-87 southbound near Rolesville Road in response to a crash.

They said a 2017 Kia passenger car ran off the road to the right and hit a tree.

The NCSHP said the driver, an adult, and a child in the backseat suffered serious injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Troopers did not know their conditions.

Investigators said the child was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Charges are pending regarding the child being unrestrained, according to NCSHP.