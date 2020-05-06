Advance Auto Parts lays off about 100 employees between Raleigh, Virginia after receiving millions to add jobs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — 18 months after receiving millions in state-funded incentives to add to their workforce Advance Auto Parts has announced 100 layoffs between their offices in Raleigh and Roanoke.

“There’s a long history in North Carolina of these economic incentive deals failing to live up to the jobs that have been promised,” said Brian Balfour, Exec. VP of the Civitas Institute. “It’s really not that surprising when you look at it.”

Advance spokesman Darryl Carr said the layoffs aren’t connected to coronavirus in anyway.

“Advance has simplified and modernized a number of processes and tools that have allowed us to consolidate resources and operate more efficiently,” said Darryl Carr.

“More than one-third of these projects receiving these economic incentives failed to create a single new hire,” said Balfour.

City of Raleigh spokeswoman Julia Milstead told CBS 17 that to date no funds had been distributed to Advance Auto Parts, but they have until December 2022 under the current contract to reach incremental hiring targets.

“I think a better approach would be to scrap this incentive game altogether and eliminate the states corporate income tax rather than politicians trying to pick winners and losers in the market place,” said Balfour. “Let’s create a level playing field for all businesses in the state.”

A spokesman for the North Carolina Department of Commerce told CBS 17 that Advance Auto Parts is still in full compliance with the terms of the incentive deal.

Carr says that the layoffs will not impact Advance Auto Parts plans to add 400 jobs in the Raleigh area.