Advance Community Health to hold job fair in Raleigh on Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Advance Community Health needs more health care professionals. ACH is holding a job fair on Saturday.

Several positions are open, including registered nurses, medical assistants, and customer service representatives.

The job fair takes place at their Raleigh location at 1001 Rock Quarry Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until the positions are filled.

Interviews will be conducted virtually on-site in order to maintain a safe distance. You should apply online first.

You can click here to apply.