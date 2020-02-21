Advocates call for increase to Capital Blvd crosswalk times

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There are calls to make one of the busiest roads in Raleigh safer for pedestrians to cross.

A group of advocates published a video online highlighting the time it takes to cross Capital Boulevard at Millbrook Road – saying the crosswalk signal isn’t long enough.

Earlier this month, a 66-year-old man died after he was hit by a car at the intersection of Capital Boulevard and Millbrook Road.

According to the Raleigh Police Department’s crash report, the man was in the crosswalk when he was hit. The driver told police she had a green light in her direction of travel.

“Capital is so wide, when do you cross it takes a while to cross,” said Andre Cully, who crossed the intersection after getting off the bus Friday.

The video put out by the group of biking and walking advocates says the signal allocates 27 seconds to cross the nine lanes of traffic.

#27Seconds (1/6)

My heart hurts thinking about them.

Who are they?

The people crossing Capital Boulevard.

On foot. Every day.

Yes, real people.

People who walk, eat lunch, hold babies, that sort of thing. @salley_alley @NCDOT @wakeupwake @NCDOT_Triangle @RaleighMoves pic.twitter.com/lMcG7w3C8z — Kristy Dactyl (@KristyDactyl) February 20, 2020

Claudia McClendon crosses the intersection every day on her way home from work, and also feels the signal isn’t long enough.

“Honestly I don’t think so because I don’t cross when the light turns green. I cross when I know it’s safe to go. If I did wait for the light to go green it wouldn’t be enough time,” said McClendon.

From 2007 to 2018, 10 crashes involving bicyclists or pedestrians were reported at or near the intersection, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Cully believes distracted drivers add to the danger.

“People are on their phones. They are on the phone, they are not really paying attention or looking up,” said Cully.

According to NCDOT, the signal is maintained by the City of Raleigh.

Times are determined by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices.

A NCDOT spokesperson said to adjust an intersection’s pedestrian crossing timing, the entire signal must be redesigned.

That includes red and green light times for vehicles coming from each direction and multiple intersections north, south, east and west of the signal.

More headlines from CBS17.com: