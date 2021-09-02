Advocates push for changes after teens charged for bringing guns to Enloe HS

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two teens were charged after two guns were found at Enloe High School on Thursday. It marks the third gun incident at a North Carolina high school this week.

For local moms working to keep guns out of schools, the three incidents are painful reminders of the work that needs to be done. Jessica Burroughs, Senior Campaign Director, NC Gun Safety, of MomsRising said she is angered by the past week.

“They’re all a painful reminder that we have failed in the very basic responsibility to keep our kids safe.” Burroughs said.

She said schools, parents, and lawmakers all need to be part of the solution to keeping guns out of schools.

Just one day after a student was shot and killed at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, two guns were found at Enloe High School on Thursday.

RPD charged two 16-year-old boys with carry conceal, possession of a firearm on school grounds, and possession of a firearm by a minor.

“Safe storage is critical to preventing people who should not have guns from accessing them,” Burroughs said.

Her most immediate priority at the state legislative level is keeping the pistol permit system in place.

Madhavi Krevat is the North Carolina State Campaigns Lead for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. She said everyone needs to be proactive and not reactive.

She wants to see the state legislature pass a red flag law, taking guns out of a home when someone can be a danger to themselves or others.

“The problem isn’t going away anytime soon unless we take action,” Krevat said. “And I’m saying that’s at the federal level with background checks and red flag laws, that’s at the state law with the same, and it’s also at the school level, the school boards taking these kinds of actions.”

Both moms want to see better mental health programs in schools.

“I would really love to see our school boards build a threat assessment program to help our kids before they get to that point,” Mehvat said. “I know Virginia has a pretty good one, and I think North Carolina schools could build a really good threat assessment program.”

Krevat said the local Moms Demand Action chapter is also working to help Winston-Salem.

In a letter to parents, the principal at Enloe said an employee was alerted about the weapons, and a school resource officer was able to locate the student.