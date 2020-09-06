African-American Cultural Festival creates mural on plywood at Raleigh CVS damaged, looted in riots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The African-American Cultural Festival of Raleigh is helping transform damaged, plywood-covered businesses into community murals.

On Saturday, the group teamed up with local artists to turn the boarded-up CVS Pharmacy on Fayetteville Street into a work of art.

The store was damaged, looted and a fire was set outside during the George Floyd protests in late May.

Organizers say the mural creates community engagement while also sharing the story of the African-American experience.

“We partner with Artsplosure and we decided to create a community mural that not only talks about the African-American experience, but also enhance the location where you saw a lot of riots and a lot of protests,” said Grady Bussy, chair of the African-American Cultural Festival.

Volunteers from the community pitched in and signed-up for 30-minute painting sessions to help finish the mural.

