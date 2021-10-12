After 2 friends die from COVID, Raleigh pastor offers $100 to people who get vaccine

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After losing two friends to COVID-19 in the last few days, a Raleigh pastor is offering an incentive for people to get their COVID-19 vaccine — $100.

It’s part of this Saturday’s Fall Festival.

Rev. Phil Brickle said he’s partnering with several other groups to make it happen.

As people continue to die from the coronavirus, some faith leaders are encouraging more of their members to get the vaccine.

Fayetteville Police Lt. Eric Dow was supposed to get married this month, instead, his family and coworkers laid him to rest.

The 26-year veteran of the department died from a suspected blood clot, a complication of COVID-19.

The department wrote on Facebook, “they’re deeply saddened.”

Dow was a “lieutenant and loved the law enforcement community. Eric enjoyed restoring cars, homes and helping people.”

Brickle is making his sales pitch for why more people need to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It does save lives. You help other people around you when you do that,” said Brickle who is with the Lost Sheep Outreach Ministries.

On Saturday his church will partner with several other groups, offering $100 to anyone who gets their vaccine shot. The person who gives them a ride gets $25.

Even getting a COVID-19 test will earn people $10.

“We know that people who’ve taken the shots have caught COVID but the impact of their body is not the same as if they hadn’t taken it,” he said.

Brickle has been working in the community for 25 years.

According to the state, only 63 percent of those who can get vaccinated have been.

Back in September, Gov. Roy Cooper encouraged faith leaders to talk to their members about getting a shot.

“The face of the church is the pastor and the leader and the congregation listens when the leader expresses. Just like preaching a sermon,” Rev. Brickle said. “We just want to meet you where you are that you don’t need to make any extra effort to come out and get vaccinated,” he added.

The Fall Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Southeast Raleigh Table at 1950 New Bern Avenue. There will also be free health screenings, food, and a concert.

It’s the first time Rev. Brickle’s church has met in person since the pandemic began.