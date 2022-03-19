RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thousands came out to the Playthrough Gaming Convention in Raleigh Saturday after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

Whether you are a gamer or not, there are tons of arcade games, video games, food, and exhibits in the Raleigh Convention Center.

This is their fifth year hosting the event. The two-day event is full of fun and extravagant showcases of the latest games.

Tim Howell, who is one of the co-founders, said they expect close to 5,000 people to attend.

Howell said he loves the idea of bringing the event back.

“The pandemic gave people an opportunity to explore gaming in a way because none of us could leave. So a lot of people got into gaming. So we have both old passionate fans and new fans that are coming together for the first time here and it’s really fun to watch,“ Howell said.

He said this gives gamers all around North Carolina an opportunity to meet others who share similar interests.

Howell also said it gives students in college, who study gaming development, an opportunity to show their skills.

The event continues Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Tickets range from $30 up to $100. Kids ages 9 and under get in free.

For more details and features offered click here.