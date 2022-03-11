RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back in the city of Raleigh.

This weekend you can catch the many floats and Irish bands downtown.

“We’re so excited. After being gone for two years because of the pandemic we’re really happy to kick off the event season in downtown Raleigh with our parade,” said the parade’s chair, Dianne Enright.

This year you can expect more bands, more live music and a whole lot of fun.

They’ll also have performances by three Irish dance schools as well as German dance groups

“We have the Ancient Order of Hibernians, which is a men’s Catholic organization. They’ll be carrying the 32 flags of the counties of Ireland, so that’s always a great sight to see coming down the street,” said Enright.

The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

It will start on North Wilmington Street and East Lane Street and down to South Salisbury Street and West Lenior Street.

Enright said there could be further delays due to the weather and will post updates on their social media pages.

You can find more information here: https://raleighstpats.org/