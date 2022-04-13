RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- Over the past several years, drivers going at high speeds in Raleigh’s Five Points neighborhood have slammed into buildings, rolled onto front lawns and crashed into utility poles.

It has left people who live in the area fearful and frustrated.

The intersection is complicated. There are five roads – Glenwood Avenue, Fairview Road, Whitaker Mill Road, Glenn Avenue and White Oak Road – with varying traffic volumes meeting in the middle. The lack of stop lights in the area means drivers can pick up speed for longer lengths of time.

CBS 17 requested crash data from the North Carolina Department of Transportation last year. It showed that for the last four years there were:

248 crashes;

$1,267,691 in property damage;

74 people injured;

1 death.

More than half of the wrecks happened in the daytime on dry roads. However, it did not include a July 4 crash when a car going 80 miles per hour crashed through a patio seating area and landed in a business.

CBS 17 has requested an updated crash history for the neighborhood to include details from this crash.

The city of Raleigh set aside $325,000 last year to study the area for possible solutions. One of the options is a roundabout. Because the state owns Glenwood Avenue, NCDOT needs to give its stamp of approval for any changes they want to make on the road in the future.

That study is now getting started. A kickoff meeting is scheduled for next week and will take place at Hayes Barton Baptist Church Fellowship Hall on April 19 from 7-8:30 p.m.

The city has laid out three main objectives for the meeting.

The first is to come up with a new design for potential intersection improvements within a few hundred feet of the meeting. They city also wants to redesign the streetscape using community engagement. Finally, planners want a complete analysis and functional design of a sidewalk or neighborhood bikeway between the Crabtree Creek Greenway Trail and Five Points.

In the short term, the city has deployed more motorcycle police with radar guns to catch speeders. They have also installed flashing lights where the road turns to alert drivers to slow down.